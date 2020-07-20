Bhubaneswar: Diesel prices in Bhubaneswar continues to surge day by day while petrol prices have maintained its constancy few days.Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners as rising prices are directly related to the price of day to day commodities.

As on Monday petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre. Diesel prices were recorded as Rs 79.73 per litre.

The petrol prices recorded on Sunday was Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, diesel was recorded as Rs 79.61 per litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: