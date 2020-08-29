Diesel And Petrol Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar,Check Rates For Today

Bhubaneswar: Fuel rates in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar remained stable today. Due to the weekend shutdown transportation is expected to be very less in the city, today.

As on Saturday Petrol was recorded Rs 82.49 per litre, while the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: