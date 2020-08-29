Fuel Rates On 29th August
Image Credits: hindustantimes

Diesel And Petrol Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar,Check Rates For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fuel rates in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar remained stable today. Due to the weekend shutdown transportation is expected to be very less in the city, today.

As on Saturday Petrol was recorded Rs 82.49 per litre, while the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credits: good returns

 

You might also like
Nation

Soldier Martyred,3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter At Pulwama, J&K

Business

Gold Rates Fall During Weekend Shutdown In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Nation

BJP’s Rajasthan Unit Launches ‘Halla Bol’ Campaign Against Ruling…

Sports

Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19, to miss virtual National Sports Awards…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7