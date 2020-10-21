fuel prices
Diesel and Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in smart city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Wednesday.

The rate of petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The fuel rates have remained stable for more than two weeks in Bhubaneswar.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price across various metro cities today:

Petrol price
Diesel price across various metro cities today:

Diesel price
