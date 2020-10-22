fuel rates
Image credit: tribuneindia

Diesel and Petrol Rates Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Maha Saptami

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in smart city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Thursday.

The rate of petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The fuel rates have remained stable for more than two weeks in Bhubaneswar.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price across various metro cities today:

petrol price
Image credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price across various metro cities today:

diesel price
Image credit: good returns

 

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Telangana’s first home minister Narasimha Reddy Dies At 76

Nation

Bihar Polls 2020: RJD Promises 10 lakh Jobs, Draws Crowds

State

Heavy Rain to lash Twin Cities In Odisha

State

Onion Price shoots up to Rs 80/kg In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.