Diesel and Petrol Rates Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Maha Saptami

Diesel and Petrol Rates Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Maha Saptami

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in smart city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Thursday.

The rate of petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The fuel rates have remained stable for more than two weeks in Bhubaneswar.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price across various metro cities today:

Diesel price across various metro cities today: