Diesel And Petrol Rate Rises Up In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

Diesel And Petrol Rate Rises Up In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates rise up in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today petrol price recorded Rs 83.02 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 78.93 per litre.

As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 82.74 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 78.55 per litre.

Petrol rate increased by 28 paise/ litre while diesel increased by 38 paise/ litre in Bhubaneswar within 24 hours.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: