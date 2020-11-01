Diesel And Petrol Prices Remains Stable For Consumers In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Fuel price in smart city Bhubaneswar remains stable on Sunday.

Petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

