Fuel rates on 4th september
Image Credits: business

Diesel And Petrol Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in  Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar.

As on Friday petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 80.03/L.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image credits: good returns
