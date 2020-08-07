Diesel And Petrol Prices Remain Same For 8th Consecutive Day

Bhubaneswar: Amid the looming Covid-19 crisis the fuel rates in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar remains same.

The petrol and diesel prices remains same for the last 8 consecutive days.

Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as Rs 80.03 per litre.

Fuel prices continues to burn holes in the pockets of commoners across the city.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The Covid-19 crisis across the nation has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: