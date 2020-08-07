Petrol and diesel price increased for 5th day
Pic Credit- India TV

Diesel And Petrol Prices Remain Same For 8th Consecutive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the looming Covid-19 crisis the fuel rates in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar remains same.

The petrol and diesel prices remains same for the last 8 consecutive days.

Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

Fuel prices continues to burn holes in the pockets of commoners across the city.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The Covid-19 crisis across the nation  has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

You might also like
Nation

Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In Jammu And Kashmir’s Balakote

Miscellany

5 Ways to Loose Weight While Sleeping! Find Out How

Nation

Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari Freed From Quarantine After 6 Days

Business

Gold Prices Surges Again, Check Rates In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.