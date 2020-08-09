Fuel Price 9th August
Image Credits: newsnation

Diesel And Petrol Prices Maintain Constancy For Straight 10th Day In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices remains same for the last 10 consecutive days in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

As on Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

Fuel prices continues to burn holes in the pockets of commoners across the city.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The Covid-19 crisis across the nation  has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

 

 

