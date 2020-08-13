Petrol Price In India
Diesel And Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar Remain Stable, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar remains constant in .

As on Thursday, petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 Situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

 

