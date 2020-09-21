Diesel And Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates
Bhubaneswar: Diesel rates falls down while petrol rates remain stable in Smart city of Bhubaneswar, on Monday.
Today’s petrol rate is Rs 81.69/L while the rate of diesel is Rs 77.72/L.
The fall in diesel prices comes as a relief to the commercial vehicle owners as the prices had once shot above Rs 80/ L.
The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.
