Petrol rates for 21 september
Representational Image ( Credits: Justdial )

Diesel And Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Diesel rates falls down while petrol rates remain stable in Smart city of Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

Today’s petrol rate is Rs 81.69/L while the rate of diesel is Rs 77.72/L.

The fall in diesel prices comes as a relief to the commercial vehicle owners as the prices had once shot above Rs 80/ L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol rates in various cities of India:

Petrol price on 21 september
Image Credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel rates in various cities of India:

Diesel price on 21st september
Image Credit: good returns

 

 

 

