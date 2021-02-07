Diesel And Petrol Price Rises In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image credit: tobuz

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices rises in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 87.63 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 84.03 per litre.

On Saturday, the petrol price recorded at Rs 87.47 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 83.89 per litre.

The petrol price increases by Rs 16 paisa and diesel price by Rs 14 paisa in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Photo Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in metros across India: 

Photo Credit: Good Returns

 

You might also like
Nation

22 Jhugghis Gutted in Fire In Delhi, No Casualty

State

Couple Critical In Elephant Attack In Dhenkanal Of Odisha

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

State

Elephant Enters Khurda Town, Locals Panicked

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.