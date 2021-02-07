Diesel And Petrol Price Rises In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices rises in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 87.63 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 84.03 per litre.

On Saturday, the petrol price recorded at Rs 87.47 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 83.89 per litre.

The petrol price increases by Rs 16 paisa and diesel price by Rs 14 paisa in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Diesel price in metros across India: