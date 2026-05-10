Diesel And Petrol Price Increase In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Here
Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in India, with the latest rates and fluctuations in major cities like Bhubaneswar. Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in India, with the latest rates and fluctuations in major cities like Bhubaneswar.
Bhubaneswar: On Sunday, fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar for May 10. The rates have increased by 0.03 paise in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 101.19 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 92.76 per liter.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.87 per liter, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.42 per liter. The fuel prices have been hiked by 0.39 paise in the last 24 hours.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
Chennai: Rs 101.03 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre