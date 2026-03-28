Dhurandhar 2 Film Economics: Odisha Week 1 Box Office Hits ₹6 Cr, Doubling Last Year Revenue

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“Dhurandhar: The Revenge” isn’t just making money — it’s changing the game for big-budget Indian movies in 2026. When it hit theaters on March 19, people expected it to do well (considering it’s a sequel of a successful first part), but few saw this sort of explosion coming. Under Aditya Dhar’s direction, the spy thriller quickly outpaced expectations, crushing regional and international records right out of the gate.

Let’s talk numbers. The sequel didn’t just perform — it dominated, both across India and in regional markets. Take Odisha, for example. In its first week alone, the film pulled in an impressive ₹6 crore. That’s almost double what the first movie managed at launch. The appeal clearly shot up — way more people rushed out to see it compared to last time.

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Zooming out: Nationally, the sequel closed its first week with a stunning ₹649 crore in India. Globally, it’s pulled in a massive ₹1,133.05 crore during its first nine days. Those aren’t just good numbers; for an Indian film, they’re historic.

This momentum really started with the first part of the film’s long, steady run after it came out back in December 2025. That first “Dhurandhar” didn’t open as big in Odisha — just ₹3.25 crore in its first week — but it kept drawing people in, week after week. Instead of dropping off, it held strong, eventually collecting ₹13.25 crore there after seven weeks. That strong finish laid the groundwork for the sequel’s blockbuster opening.

The real secret here is how the series grew its fanbase. It took loyal local crowds and flipped them into hype for the sequel, turning what started as steady support into wild anticipation. With the first film’s global haul topping ₹1,354.84 crore, the franchise earned the resources and confidence to aim even higher with “The Revenge.”