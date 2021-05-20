Delhi Oxygen Concentrator Scam: Navneet Kalra Booked By ED For Money Laundering

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in the oxygen concentrator black marketing case.

An ED official said that the agency booked Kalra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He said that the agency has also taken the case documents from the Delhi Police, which arrested Kalra on Sunday evening from a Gurugram farmhouse.

The official said that the agency will check all the financial transactions of Kalra, who owns Khan Chacha, and Town Hall restaurant in upscale Khan Market area and Nege and Ju bar and restaurant in Lodhi Garden’s Central Market.

If transactions are found to be fraudulent, then the financial probe agency can also attach his properties.

The Delhi Police has recovered over 500 oxygen concentrators from the three restaurants and a farmhouse in south Delhi, and also arrested several people linked to Matrix Cellular Services.

It has alleged that Kalra had imported the oxygen concentrators between Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 and sold them at Rs 70,000.

