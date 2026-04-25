Delhi High Court Protects Sanjiv Goenka’s Personality Rights Against AI-Morphed Content

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The Delhi High Court recently granted Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, a big legal win by giving him interim protection over his “personality rights.” The order stops anyone from using his name, image, or persona without permission, and it’s aimed right at that flood of morphed and AI-generated content that’s been everywhere on social media during this IPL season.

Goenka took the matter to court because of all the “downright derogatory” and “distasteful” content making the rounds. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made it clear: sure, public figures have to put up with satire, but these face-morphing and AI-generated videos went way too far. The judge said this kind of stuff isn’t just parody—it spins fake narratives and does “irreparable injury” to Goenka’s reputation and his business.

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All this is happening while Goenka’s stuck right in the middle of a social media frenzy. During both this IPL season and the last, viral clips showing Goenka in heated chats with LSG captains—KL Rahul before, and more recently Rishabh Pant—sparked a flood of memes and reels. A lot of those videos were edited or just ripped out of context, drawing criticism from fans and turning into ongoing trends online.

Adding fuel to the fire, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took several jabs at Goenka by defaming him over social media. With the nonstop trolling and viral attacks, Goenka finally decided to fight back in court and protect his identity from more digital tampering.