Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Launches Early Access: 100 Units of Viral Health Wearable Now Open for Applications

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Deepinder Goyal, the founder behind Zomato, just took his health-tech startup Temple into its next chapter. He’s rolled out the first 100 units of Temple’s wearable device, moving it past the prototype stage into limited production. It’s a big moment for Goyal, especially since he recently stepped down as Group CEO of Eternal (Zomato’s parent company) to become Vice Chairman. That shift frees him up to chase riskier projects and new ideas.

The device itself is a unique wearable designed to monitor cerebral blood flow in real-time—a metric that tracking experts say is not currently covered by mainstream consumer gadgets. The idea ties back to Goyal’s “gravity ageing hypothesis.” He believes that standing upright for years can reduce blood flow to the brain. The device, which looks like a small clip, grabbed attention when Goyal wore it during a podcast. It’s meant to help people monitor their cognitive health, focus, and mental fatigue by watching how blood moves through the brain.

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Instead of going for a big commercial launch, Temple is taking it slow. They’re opening early access to a select group: athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, and creators. Interested folks need to apply on the website, sharing their social media handles and a brief statement—just 500 characters—about why they want in. The goal isn’t just feedback; Goyal teased that these early testers might even get a shot at joining a future funding round.

Financially, Temple’s already sitting pretty. They raised $54 million in a friends-and-family round, pushing their post-money valuation up to roughly $190 million. Early Zomato backers and more than 30 employees invested. Still, Temple’s gotten some raised eyebrows over its hiring requirements—for example, they once wanted engineers with low body fat—and for the technical challenge of measuring deep cerebral blood flow with a skin-mounted sensor.

Currently, there’s no word on pricing or a timeline for a full launch. Temple is keeping things tight, calling this batch of 100 units an introductory moment. If you’re picked, you’ll hear from them over WhatsApp and become one of the very first testers of this ambitious brain-monitoring tech.