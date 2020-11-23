Decrease In Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar Brings Relief To Consumer

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar today.

As on Monday, the price of the petrol recorded Rs 81.96 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.59 Per litre.

While on Saturday, petrol recorded Rs 82.06 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.39 per litre.

The hike in fuel prices was recorded after a gap of more than one month.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: