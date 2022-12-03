December 3, 2022:  Sharp increase in gold prices registered in India

Bhubaneswar: Prices of gold continue to increase in India. An increase of Rs 480 was witnessed for gold rates (both 24 carat and 22 carat) today. As on 3rd December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,150.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,760 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,200.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,400. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,250. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,250.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,250 today. While 24 carat (10 grams) increased by Rs 550, 22 carat (10 grams) increased by Rs 450 in the last 24 hours.