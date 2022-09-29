DA Hike: How much central Government employee’s salary will increase? Know Details

New-Delhi: In major good news for government employees, the Central government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% on Wednesday.

The current 4% hike will take DA to 38%. It has come into effect from July 1.

This is the second hike in DA by the government this year, which was due. The first hike in DA was announced on March 30, 2022 (effective from January 1, 2022).

The DA is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary of government employees. In simple terms, DA means a cost-of-living adjustment that is offered to these employees.

DA Hike : Salary Calculation

The hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) is calculated on the basic pay of a government employee.

If the basic salary is Rs 33,000 per month, taking into consideration the latest hike of 4% your DA percentage which now comes at 38%, that means now the government employee will receive DA of Rs 12,540 per month.

Earlier, at the rate of 34% , the central employee was receiving DA of Rs 11,220. So with the latest hike the DA has been increased by Rs 1,320.

Dearness allowance percentage is increased by the government twice every year on January 1 and July 1. The next DA hike is due on January 1, 2023.

Yesterday, The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has increased Dearness allowance (DA) of the Central Government Employees by 4 per cent taking it effectively at 38 per cent from 34 per cent.

The DA hike will result in an increase in wages for approximately 52 lakh Central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, while the dearness relief (DR) is for pensioners.