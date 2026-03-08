Current Petrol and Diesel Rates Across India’s Top Cities

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol is priced at ₹101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar today, while diesel has dropped by ₹0.01 in the last 24 hours and is currently selling at ₹92.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.41 and are now ₹101.46 per litre. Diesel prices have also fallen by ₹0.40, bringing the current price to ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per liter

