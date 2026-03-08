Current Petrol and Diesel Rates Across India’s Top Cities
Check today’s petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities, including Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, with the latest updates on fuel rates
Bhubaneswar: Petrol is priced at ₹101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar today, while diesel has dropped by ₹0.01 in the last 24 hours and is currently selling at ₹92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.41 and are now ₹101.46 per litre. Diesel prices have also fallen by ₹0.40, bringing the current price to ₹93.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per liter