Current Petrol and Diesel Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Check today’s petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack
Today, petrol dropped by ₹0.25, and the current price is ₹100.94 per litre. Diesel also dropped by ₹0.25, and today’s price is ₹92.52 per litre. Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol dropped by ₹0.24, and the current price is ₹101.63 per litre. Diesel also dropped by ₹0.24, and today’s price is ₹93.18 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per liter