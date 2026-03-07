Current Petrol and Diesel Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Advertisement

Today, petrol dropped by ₹0.25, and the current price is ₹100.94 per litre. Diesel also dropped by ₹0.25, and today’s price is ₹92.52 per litre. Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol dropped by ₹0.24, and the current price is ₹101.63 per litre. Diesel also dropped by ₹0.24, and today’s price is ₹93.18 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per liter