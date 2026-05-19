Cupid Breweries To Acquire United Spirits Odisha Plant For ₹22.50 Cr

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Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited, known for Lucca Beer, Captain Hooks Rum, and Rustov Vodka, is expanding its production capacity in Odisha. The company’s board has signed off on buying a fully operational alco-beverage plant in Gopalpur, Odisha. They have acquired it from United Spirits Limited, and the deal’s worth about ₹22.50 crore. The board approved it during a meeting on May 18, 2026, but it’s not a done deal yet—there’s still paperwork, the usual due diligence, and legal approvals to clear.

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The manufacturing plant features an operational capacity of approximately 2,50,000 cases per month, which makes it a real anchor for Cupid Breweries’ larger plan to grow across the region. This buy is part of their push to build out a nationwide manufacturing network. The board reviewed where things stand and the company is in the middle of ramping up capacity in several states, targeting a whopping 8.40 million cases of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL/IML), 1.50 million cases of beer, and another 1.09 million litres in craft and microbrew output each year.

To help pay for all this scaling up—since a lot of these new plants are almost ready—the board’s also approved a plan to start making money off its extra land. They’re going to lease out and sub-lease extra land from their newly acquired companies to bring in some quick cash. Right now, management’s deep in talks with strategic investors and other business partners to steady operations. At the same time, they’re also looking at more franchise and marketing moves nearby, including possible expansion into West Bengal by building on their relationship with Bansal Udyog Private Limited.