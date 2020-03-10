Crude Oil prices hit a low amidst fuel trade war, petrol might cost Rs. 50/lt

Bhubaneswar: Crude oil war has started between Saudi-Arabia and Russia and it may turn out to be beneficial for the customers.

The oil feud between the two major oil exporting countries can bring the cost of petrol to Rs. 50 per liter.

The present petrol prices in India is around Rs. 70 per liter. Crude oil price per barrel costs around $ 47.92 (3530.09 INR). If the crude oil prices are slashed by 30 per cent the barrel price will cost 2470 INR. In layman’s term the market price of Petrol will cost 50 INR.

According to market reports, Delhi fuel prices for petrol are Rs. 70.59/litre while diesel is Rs. 63.16 per litre while petrol costs Rs. 76.19 per litre in Mumbai.