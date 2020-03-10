Petrol prices
Picture courtesy: livemint.com

Crude Oil prices hit a low amidst fuel trade war, petrol might cost Rs. 50/lt

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 24

Bhubaneswar: Crude oil war has started between Saudi-Arabia and Russia and it may turn out to be beneficial for the customers.

The oil feud between the two major oil exporting countries can bring the cost of petrol to Rs. 50 per liter.

Related News

Coronavirus & Yes Bank Effect: Sensex Falls Over 2400…

Sensex now falls over 1,600 points, Nifty down 450

Fuel prices drop further as crude rates plunge

GoAir waives cancellation fees on tickets booked till April…

The present petrol prices in India is around Rs. 70 per liter. Crude oil price per barrel costs around $ 47.92 (3530.09 INR). If the crude oil prices are slashed by 30 per cent the barrel price will cost 2470 INR. In layman’s term the market  price of Petrol will cost 50 INR.

According to market reports, Delhi fuel prices for petrol  are Rs. 70.59/litre while diesel is Rs. 63.16 per litre while  petrol costs Rs. 76.19  per litre in Mumbai.

 

You might also like
Business

Coronavirus & Yes Bank Effect: Sensex Falls Over 2400 points

Business

Sensex now falls over 1,600 points, Nifty down 450

Business

Fuel prices drop further as crude rates plunge

Business

GoAir waives cancellation fees on tickets booked till April 30

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.