Credit Cards Lose Market Share to Digital Payments: Jefferies

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New Delhi: More people in India are carrying credit cards in their wallets than ever before, but they are using them for a shrinking fraction of their overall digital purchases.

According to market data compiled by Jefferies and report by ANI, credit cards are steadily losing ground even as the country’s electronic payment network expands at double-digit speed.

Total retail digital transactions—measured without NEFT bank transfers—reached Rs 44.8 lakh crore in August 2026, marking an 18 per cent climb over the same period last year. Yet credit cards accounted for just 4.5 per cent of that spending. That marks a 50-basis-point loss compared to August 2025 and a 20-basis-point dip from July 2026.

Jefferies pointed out that this month-on-month retreat highlights a widening disconnect between the explosive growth of everyday digital payments and the actual use of credit cards.

Total card spending has visibly cooled. Across the country, cardholders spent Rs 2.0 lakh crore in August 2026, representing a 2.8 per cent decline from the previous month. On an annual basis, spending climbed 5.5 per cent in August, down from the 7.1 per cent annual pace recorded in July.

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A sharp pullback in online shopping drove much of the slowdown. Internet transactions made up 61 per cent of all card purchases in August, dropping 300 basis points from July.

The shift hit SBI Cards with particular force. Annual spending growth at the card company plunged from 22 per cent in July to 7 per cent in August, pulling its share of total card transactions across the sector down from 19 per cent to 17.5 per cent. Jefferies linked this drop partly to softer business-card usage, noting that online transactions on SBI Cards dropped 1.5 per cent year-on-year. The firm’s online spending share fell 700 basis points in a month, settling at 60 per cent.

Individual cardholders are also ringing up smaller monthly tabs. The average amount spent on an SBI Card fell from Rs 17,400 in July to Rs 15,400 in August, lagging behind the broader industry benchmark of Rs 16,400 per card.

Even with users spending less, banks are still issuing plastic at a brisk pace. Total active credit cards nationwide grew 9.5 per cent year-on-year to reach 122.7 million in August.

SBI Cards followed the same pattern of expanding its customer count during a quiet spending month. It issued 1.9 lakh new cards in August, capturing 18 per cent of all net card additions in the country and boosting its annual card base growth to 7.6 per cent.

Jefferies observed that while the underlying growth in new cardholders remains solid, credit cards simply cannot keep pace with the massive scale and momentum of India’s wider digital payments boom.