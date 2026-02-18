Credit card defaults jump, testing sustainability of India’s unsecured credit boom

Advertisement

India’s unsecured credit expansion is beginning to show clear signs of stress, with credit card defaults rising sharply even as banks continue to expand retail lending. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that total credit card outstanding increased from ₹2.53 lakh crore in March 2024 to ₹2.95 lakh crore in March 2025, reflecting sustained growth in consumption-led borrowing. However, asset quality weakened significantly during the same period, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising from 1.84% to 2.30%, pushing total credit card defaults to ₹6,742 crore, an increase of nearly 45% year-on-year. Unpaid credit card dues also rose sharply from ₹23,000 crore to nearly ₹34,000 crore, signalling growing repayment stress within one of the banking sector’s highest-yield retail segments.

While credit cards account for less than 5% of total retail loans, they represent a disproportionately high source of incremental risk due to their unsecured nature and elevated borrowing costs. Retail loans now constitute over 30% of total bank credit in India, with unsecured segments such as credit cards and personal loans driving a significant share of recent credit expansion. RBI data shows that more than half of recent retail loan slippages have originated from unsecured lending categories, highlighting the structural vulnerability of high-growth consumer credit. Private sector banks, which have led the expansion of unsecured retail lending, account for the majority of such slippages, increasing their exposure to potential asset quality deterioration if default trends persist.

The underlying driver of rising defaults is a structural disconnect between rapid credit expansion and household repayment capacity. Credit cards carry effective annual interest rates ranging between 30% and 42%, significantly higher than other retail loan categories. At these levels, even minor repayment delays rapidly increase borrower liabilities due to compounding interest and penalty charges, creating a debt spiral where outstanding balances grow faster than repayment ability. This risk has intensified as banks have aggressively expanded credit card issuance over the past three years, bringing a large number of first-time borrowers into the formal credit system. Many of these borrowers operate with limited financial buffers and are highly vulnerable to income disruptions, rising living costs, or employment volatility.

Rising household leverage has further amplified repayment risk. Household debt in India has increased steadily in recent years, reflecting growing dependence on credit to sustain consumption. A significant proportion of credit card borrowers now hold multiple loan obligations across credit cards, personal loans, and other retail credit products, increasing cumulative repayment burdens. As fixed repayment obligations rise relative to income, default probability increases sharply, particularly in unsecured loan categories where repayment discipline is more sensitive to financial stress.

Advertisement

Regulatory actions have already reflected concerns about rising unsecured credit risk. In November 2023, the RBI increased risk weights on unsecured retail loans, including credit cards, requiring banks to allocate more capital against such exposures. This move was intended to moderate aggressive unsecured lending and strengthen banking system resilience. The subsequent rise in credit card defaults suggests that the risks associated with rapid unsecured credit expansion are beginning to materialise, validating the regulator’s precautionary intervention.

From a banking sector perspective, rising credit card defaults pose a disproportionate risk to profitability despite their relatively small share of total credit. Credit cards generate some of the highest yields among retail lending products and have been a key driver of net interest margin expansion for banks. However, higher default rates increase provisioning requirements, directly affecting profitability and return on assets. In response, banks have already begun tightening underwriting standards, moderating unsecured loan growth, and selling stressed retail loan portfolios to asset reconstruction companies to limit balance sheet risk.

The increase in credit card delinquencies also serves as an early warning signal of broader financial stress within the household sector. Unsecured loans typically show signs of distress earlier than secured lending, as borrowers prioritise repayment of asset-backed loans such as housing and vehicle finance. The rise in credit card defaults therefore reflects early-stage pressure in consumption-driven credit expansion rather than a systemic banking crisis. However, if unsecured loan stress continues to rise, it could eventually affect overall retail credit growth and banking sector asset quality.

While India’s banking system remains fundamentally stable, with overall gross NPA ratios near multi-year lows, the deterioration in credit card asset quality highlights emerging structural risks within unsecured lending. The rapid expansion of unsecured credit has supported consumption and bank profitability, but the recent increase in defaults suggests that this growth is approaching the limits of sustainable household leverage. The trajectory of unsecured retail credit will now depend increasingly on repayment capacity rather than credit availability, making asset quality in this segment a critical monitorable risk for banks, regulators, and the broader financial system.