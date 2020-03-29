COVID 19 Outbreak: Oppo Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM Relief Fund

By IANS
New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Chinese manufacturer Oppo on Sunday said that it has donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Distress Fund to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a small step towards ensuring the well-being of those fighting at the frontline and showing our gratitude for the services they are providing to the citizens,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone maker has also initiated an online repair service that will help with basic troubleshooting and software related issues.

“We have initiated an Online Repair Service that will help you with basic troubleshooting and software related issues,”Athe company added.

Meanwhile, the company has suspended all on-ground operations due to lockdown announced by the government and has also postponed the launch of OPPO Emco M31.

