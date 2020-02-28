stock market
image credit: yimg

Coronavirus fear affects Sensex and Nifty, Markets fall

By IANS
0 26

Mumbai: The Indian stocks market crashed early on Friday, with the Sensex falling 1,100 points as coronavirus fears deepened.

At 9.50 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 38,597.53, lower by 1,148.13 points or 2.89 per cent from the previous close of 39,745.66.

Related News

Microsoft to miss sales forecast due to COVID-19 outbreak

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025: Report

Markets open in red on Wednesday

RBI lifts curbs, allows Bandhan Bank to open new branch

It had opened at the intra-day high of 39,087.47 and has so far touched a low of 38,587.51 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,297.45, lower by 335.85 points or 2.89 per cent from its previous close.

Concerns of coronavirus turning into a pandemic and spreading into countries outside China have off late impacted investor sentiments both in the global and domestic markets.

You might also like
Business

Microsoft to miss sales forecast due to COVID-19 outbreak

Business

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025: Report

Business

Markets open in red on Wednesday

Business

RBI lifts curbs, allows Bandhan Bank to open new branch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.