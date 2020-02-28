Coronavirus fear affects Sensex and Nifty, Markets fall

Mumbai: The Indian stocks market crashed early on Friday, with the Sensex falling 1,100 points as coronavirus fears deepened.

At 9.50 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 38,597.53, lower by 1,148.13 points or 2.89 per cent from the previous close of 39,745.66.

It had opened at the intra-day high of 39,087.47 and has so far touched a low of 38,587.51 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,297.45, lower by 335.85 points or 2.89 per cent from its previous close.

Concerns of coronavirus turning into a pandemic and spreading into countries outside China have off late impacted investor sentiments both in the global and domestic markets.