Consumers rejoice as gold price for 22 ct falls by Rs.1,650 in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news, consumers can rejoice as gold price fell by as much as Rs.1,650 in Bhubaneswar, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports:

10 grams (gms) of the 22 carat (ct) gold reached Rs. 72,000/- in Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning here that the earlier price of the yellow metal was Rs. 73,800/- in Bhubaneswar.

10 grams (gms) of the yellow metal’s 24 carat (ct) reached Rs. 78,560/- as it fell by Rs. 1,790

10 grams of gold for 18 carat (ct) reached Rs. 58,910 as it was reduced by Rs. 1,350

Further, in the morning the Indian stock markets opened flat with a marginal dip on Thursday after Donald Trump’s victory, while FIIs continued to remain net sellers in Indian markets.

The Nifty 50 index opened flat at 24,489.60 points, while the BSE Sensex index was down marginally by 0.16 percent during early trade to 80,248.60 points.

Experts noted that global markets supported Trump’s victory on Wednesday, and his success in the elections is expected to be more potentially transformative than initially thought. However, his decisions could have both positive and negative impacts on different sectors.

“The Trump victory is turning out to be more potentially transformative than thought earlier. With the Congress and the Senate coming under Republican control and President Trump exercising power without bothering about another term in office, hugely transformational decisions are possible in the months following Trump’s assumption of office. These decisions may turn out to be both good and bad” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. (With inputs from ANI)