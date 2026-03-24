Coal India to Set Up 27 MTPA Coal Washeries and Ammonium Nitrate Plant in Odisha

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Coal India Limited is setting up two new non-coking coal washeries in Odisha, through its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). They’re doing this to boost coal quality by cutting down ash and to save money moving raw coal around. Right now, CIL runs 13 of India’s 79 operating washeries, with a total capacity of 39.35 million tonnes per year. These additions will noticeably ramp up CIL’s current non-coking coal washing capacity, which now sits at 21 MTPA.

The two washeries coming up will together add 27 MTPA. One, a bigger unit, will handle 15 MTPA at the Balaram-Hingula mining complex in Angul district. The other, with a 12 MTPA capacity, goes to the Kulda-Garjanbahal mines in Jharsuguda. By cleaning coal near where it’s mined, CIL plans to keep more value in Odisha and shrink the environmental hit from hauling raw coal miles from the source.

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Plus, Odisha’s getting a coal gasification-based ammonium nitrate plant in Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda. It’s a joint venture between CIL and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), operating as Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL). The plant’s expected to be running by FY2029–30, converting coal into synthesis gas for making chemicals. That fits in with India’s push to rely less on imports for natural gas and fertilizer ingredients.

Satish Chandra Dubey, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, said logistics usually drive raw coal movement, but these projects mean Odisha will see more local industry and jobs. Over the past five years, MCL has already spent over ₹1,000 crore on CSR across Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh. The state will keep pulling in plenty of revenue from royalties and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) contributions while it moves towards making more value locally.