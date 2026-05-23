CNG prices hiked by Rs 1 per Kg from today; petrol, diesel also see fresh increase across metros

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New Delhi : Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices have been increased by Rs 1 per kg with effect from Saturday, reportedly issued by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), adding to the commuting burden for users of CNG-powered vehicles. The latest revision comes alongside fresh hikes in petrol and diesel prices across major metropolitan cities.

The latest revision also pushed petrol and diesel prices higher in all four metros. In Delhi, petrol rose by 87 paise to Rs 99.51 per litre from Rs 98.64, leaving it just 49 paise short of the Rs 100 mark. Diesel in the capital is up 91 paise to Rs 92.49 per litre from Rs 91.58.

Kolkata recorded one of the steepest hikes, with petrol up 94 paise to Rs 110.64 per litre and diesel up 95 paise to Rs 97.02 per litre.

Mumbai saw petrol increase 90 paise to Rs 108.49 per litre and diesel rise 94 paise to Rs 95.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol moved up 82 paise to Rs 105.31 per litre while diesel increased 87 paise to Rs 96.98 per litre, sources said.

With CNG now dearer by Rs 1 per kg, daily commuters using auto-rickshaws, taxis, and CNG-run private vehicles will face higher running costs.

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The CNG hike also impacts public transport fleets in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where a large share of buses and cabs run on the fuel.

Fuel prices in India are revised based on international crude and gas rates, exchange rates, and local levies.

The recent increases come amid elevated global energy prices due to ongoing West Asia tensions and supply concerns, which have kept both crude oil and natural gas markets volatile.

The back-to-back hikes in CNG, petrol, and diesel are set to raise transport and logistics costs, with potential knock-on effects on inflation.

For households, the impact will be felt through higher commuting expenses and possible increases in prices of goods transported by road.

(ANI)