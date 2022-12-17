CNG price to increase in Delhi from today

Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across Delhi-NCR, with effect from December 17, 2022. IGL has stated that this step has been taken due to increased input gas cost.

With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 87.89 in Gurugram and Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier in October, IGL increased the price of CNG by Rs 3 per kg across Delhi-NCR. The revised rates across the region will be in effect from today.