CMPDIL, MECL signs MoU for Mineral Exploration

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New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey chaired a meeting to review the performance of CMPDI at Ranchi.

The review meeting held on May 14 was attended by Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, CMD, CMPDI; CMD, CCL, Nilendu Kumar Singh; and CMD, MECL ID Narayan. Technical Directors of CMPDI alongwith Senior officials from CMPDI, CCL and MECL.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the review meeting was attended by senior officials, including CMD of CMPDIL Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, CMD of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) Nilendu Kumar Singh, and CMD of Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) I. D. Narayan, along with technical directors and senior officers from CMPDIL, CCL and MECL.

During the meeting, CMPDIL presented its performance across key areas, including exploration activities, report preparation, capital expenditure, R&D projects, CSR initiatives and solar energy projects for 2025-26, along with targets set for 2026-27.

Appreciating the performance, Satish Chandra Dubey emphasised the need to focus on clean coal technologies and strategic exploration of critical minerals to strengthen India’s long-term energy and economic security.

He also directed the organisation to simplify procurement processes, enhance transparency and improve market outreach to ensure wider participation of bidders and avoid project delays.

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The Minister further highlighted the importance of transforming mine closure activities into sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities, suggesting initiatives such as cultivation of fox nuts (makhana) and fisheries in reclaimed mining areas under the “One District, One Product” initiative.

In a key development during the meeting, CMPDIL and MECL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in coal and mineral exploration for both energy and non-energy resources.

Satish Chandra Dubey said the collaboration would strengthen India’s mineral security and support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The initiative is expected to boost exploration activities and improve the country’s preparedness in meeting future energy and industrial mineral demand.

(ANI)

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