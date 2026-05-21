Classic Legends service care camp announced for limited period

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Classic Legends has announced a nationwide service initiative called the ‘Legends’ Care Camp’ for owners of Jawa, Yezdi and BSA motorcycles. The service camp will be held across authorised dealerships from 23 to 31 May 2026.

As part of the campaign, customers can avail vehicle health check-ups along with offers on service, spare parts, labour and genuine accessories. The company says trained technicians will carry out a 72-point inspection covering the engine, brakes, clutch, electricals, tyres, suspension, battery and other key components.

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Classic Legends is also offering consultation on motorcycle maintenance and pre-monsoon readiness during the camp period. In addition, customers visiting dealerships can also check out finance and exchange offers available as part of the initiative. The service camp will be conducted across authorised Jawa, Yezdi and BSA dealerships in multiple cities across India.

Classic Legends customers have frequently ranted about poor service experiences and a lack of spare part availability on social media. In response, the company has been giving additional after-sales benefits in the form of such service camps and extended warranties for over a year now. These add-ons should help the brand build more trust among its existing and potential customers.