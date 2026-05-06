Citroen Hikes C3X Prices in India by Rs 4,000

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Citroen has hiked the prices of its most affordable offering, the C3X by Rs 4,000, with immediate effect. Select variants of the Citroen C3X have received an upward price revision of Rs 4,000. This is the third model from the company that has witnessed an price hike. Earlier, the automaker hiked the prices of the AircrossX and the BasaltX.

The price hike is effective for the Live, Live CNG, and Live (O) variants of the Citroen C3X. If you buy the mentioned variants of the C3X then you will need to pay a premium of Rs 4,000 over the outgoing price list.

With the price revision, the C3X trims of Live, Live CNG, and Live (O) now have a revised price of Rs 4.99 lakh, Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.53 lakh, respectively.

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Notably, Citroen has not increased the prices for all other variants in the C3X range. The model is currently priced between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 8.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The hatchback is offered in a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine, paired with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. You can opt to get it in a naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. It also comes in a CNG version.