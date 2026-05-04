Citroen commences export of Basalt from India

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Citroen has flagged off the exporting of it’s Basalt model from India to South Africa. The carmaker has joined Stellantis India for this shipment.

The first shipment of Citroen Basalt was flagged off for South Africa from the company’s Chennai manufacturing facility.

With this consignment, the company’s cumulative Citroen exports from India to South Africa have reached the 10,000 unit milestone.

The company has made some changes for the South African spec Basalt. The automaker has cut down the number of features on the Basalt in comparison to the India-spec version. It does not include several features such as cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless charger. The exported model is offered only in Plus and Max trims.

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Moreover, Citroen has also modified the engine specs for the African spec Basalt. It is offered with a turbo petrol motor paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

That means the Basalt will not be available in a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Basalt becomes the fourth Citroen model from India to join Stellantis’ export portfolio. The company already exports the C3, eC3, and Aircross to ASEAN markets, and the addition of the Basalt further expands its overseas lineup.