Citroen Basalt X Turbo Variants Prices Increased by Rs. 15,000

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Citroen has revised the prices of select variants of the Basalt X in India. In fact, the price increase is limited to the turbo-petrol range, with affected variants now costing Rs. 15,000 more than before.

The revision applies to the Plus Turbo 6-speed Manual, Max Turbo 6-speed Manual, Plus Turbo Automatic, Max Turbo 6-speed Manual Dual Tone, Max Turbo Automatic, and Max Turbo Automatic Dual Tone variants. Meanwhile, the entry-level naturally aspirated petrol versions, namely the You Petrol 5-speed Manual and Plus Petrol 5-speed Manual, continue at their existing prices without any increase.

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Following the hike, the Plus Turbo 6-speed Manual is priced at Rs. 11.57 lakh, while the Max Turbo 6-speed Manual now costs Rs. 12.62 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Plus Turbo Automatic is now available at Rs. 12.82 lakh, whereas the Max Turbo Automatic and Max Turbo Automatic Dual Tone retail at Rs. 13.89 lakh and Rs. 14.10 lakh, respectively.

With this revision, Citroen has chosen to shield the more affordable naturally aspirated variants from any increase, while passing on the hike only to buyers opting for the more powerful turbo-petrol versions. The Basalt X range now starts at Rs. 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).