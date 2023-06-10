Chief Economic Advisor credits Centre, people GDP growth

Kolkata (ANI): The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in Financial Year 2023 was hailed by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on June 10 that is Saturday.

In a meeting in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal the Government’s he praised the efforts behind the 7.2 percent real GDP growth in FY 2023.

He further went on to talk about his expectations for significant growth in the percent until the final numbers for FY 2023 come in January 2026.

“It is a hastening achievement for the government and economy and it is also the efforts of people that gave us 7.2 per cent real GDP growth in the Financial Year 2023,” Nageswaran said in the press meet earlier today.