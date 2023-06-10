Chief Economic Advisor credits Centre, people GDP growth

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in Financial Year 2023 was hailed by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on June 10.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
GDP growth for Q3FY22
Image credit- IANS

Kolkata (ANI): The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in Financial Year 2023 was hailed by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on June 10 that is Saturday.

In a meeting in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal the Government’s he praised the efforts behind the 7.2 percent real GDP growth in FY 2023.

Must Read

Sugar Pop Beauty ropes in Shehnaaz Gill as the new brand…

Jio’s Popular prepaid plan offers 2.5GB data per day,…

He further went on to talk about his expectations for significant growth in the percent until the final numbers for FY 2023 come in January 2026.

“It is a hastening achievement for the government and economy and it is also the efforts of people that gave us 7.2 per cent real GDP growth in the Financial Year 2023,” Nageswaran said in the press meet earlier today.

You might also like
Business

Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore returned: RBI gives update on rumours of Rs…

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remains Constant In Capital City of Odisha

Business

Gold rates in India remains constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat on June 10

Business

Jr. NTR becomes the new brand ambassador of McDonald’s India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans