Chhattisgarh demands Rs 4,140.21 cr levy on coal from Centre

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, requesting for the share of additional levy collected from coal block allottees to enable the state government to work effectively towards prevention of Covid-19 infection.

In the letter, Chief Minister said that, “additional levy of Rs 4,140.21 crore deposited to the coal ministry by the eight companies, which have been allotted coal blocks in the state, should be made available to the state government immediately for effective implementation of measures being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus amid lockdown.”

“As per Constitution, the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, the rules of the Mines and Minerals Act 1951, Mineral Concession Rules 2016 and the Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code, the state government has the ownership and also there is a provision in favour of the state government to collect royalty, levy and other taxes on minerals,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is also under lockdown for the last one and a half months to prevent the spread of the virus. Several protective measures have been implemented in the state for prevention of the infection. As a result, only 59 corona positive cases have been detected in the state so far. Out of which 38 people have recovered and 21 are currently under treatment.