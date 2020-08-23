Check Today’s Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates fall marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar after Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Sunday ,the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 55,070 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,490 .

As on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,270 and Rs 50,850 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: