Gold on 23rd August
Check Today’s Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates fall marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar after Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Sunday ,the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs  55,070 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,490 . 

As on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,270 and Rs 50,850 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,960 Rs 50,960
New Delhi Rs 55,610 Rs 51,010
Chennai Rs 55,070 Rs 50,490
Kolkata Rs 54,130 Rs 51,430

 

