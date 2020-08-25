Check Today’s Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices for gold in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar falls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,590  while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,040.  

As on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs  55,080 and Rs 50,500 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 66,710 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,720 Rs 50,720
New Delhi Rs 55,320 Rs 50,710
Chennai Rs 54,590 Rs 50,040
Kolkata Rs 53,820 Rs 51,110

 

