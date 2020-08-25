Check Today’s Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Check Today’s Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices for gold in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar falls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,590 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,040.

As on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,080 and Rs 50,500 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 66,710 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: