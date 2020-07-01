Check Fuel Prices
Check The Prices Of Petrol & Diesel For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel keep soaring up and is causing headaches to the common people across the country. As the fuel prices break new records everyday, common people find it quite difficult to cope up with the situation.

As on Wednesday, the price of Petrol in Bhubaneswar was recorded as Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded at Rs 78.69 per litre.

The prices of petrol today in metros are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in metros are as follows:

 

 

