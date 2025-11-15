Check the petrol, diesel price in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices change daily. Today, oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country. But today the price of petrol and diesel has changed.

New oil prices are fixed every day. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 101.94 paise per liter while diesel price is Rs. 92.52 paise per liter.

Price List Of Petrol And Diesel In Major Cities:

Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 94.77 paise per litre and diesel price is Rs. 87 67 paise per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is Rs 103.50 paise per litre while diesel is Rs. 90.03 paise per litre.

Advertisement

Similarly, the price of petrol in Kolkata is 105. 41 paise per litre while the diesel price is Rs. 92.02 paise per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai is Rs. 100.90 paise per litre while diesel price is Rs. 92.48 paise per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, the price almost doubles.

Petrol and diesel prices fluctuate daily depending on foreign prices as well as crude prices in the international market.