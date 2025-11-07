Check the petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar and major cites in India here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices generally change on a daily basis. Today, oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country including the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

However, except for one or two cities, petrol and diesel prices have not changed in major cities. It is worth mentioning here that the petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar.

Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 101.19 paise while diesel price is Rs. 92.76 paise per liter.

Here Is The Price List Of Major Cities Across India:

In Delhi, petrol is Rs. 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is Rs. 87.67 paise per liter.

In Mumbai, petrol is Rs. 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is Rs. 90.03 paise per liter.

Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol price is Rs. 105.41 paise while diesel price is Rs. 92.02 paise per liter.

In Chennai, petrol prices are Rs. 100.90 and diesel prices are Rs. 92.49 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.