Bhubaneswar: Ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country has impacted the gold industry in more than one way. A surge in the rates of the precious yellow metal could be seen in the last several weeks.

The gold prices in India saw a minor fluctuation on Thursday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 48,700 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 49,700.

In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 52,200 and Rs 47,850 respectively.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: