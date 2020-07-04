Check The Gold Prices
Image Credit : Zerogravity

Check The Gold Prices For Today, Click Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Saturday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,280 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 50,890.

Earlier on Friday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 50,880 and Rs 46,270 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 47,510 Rs 46,510
New Delhi Rs 48,360 Rs 47,160
Chennai Rs 50,890 Rs 46,280
Kolkata Rs 48,610 Rs 47,310

 

You might also like
Business

Rise In Petrol And Diesel Prices Pause For 5th Consecutive Day

Nation

Why PM Did Not Name China, Again: Chidambaram

Nation

Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues New Rules For Parliament Panel Meeting

Nation

PM Announces Ex gratia Rs 2 lakh For Kins of Assam Flood Victims

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.