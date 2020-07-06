Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Monday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,250 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 50,860.

Earlier on Saturday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 50,850 and Rs 46,240 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: