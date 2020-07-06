Gold Price Today
Photo: The Finanacial Express

Check The Gold Prices For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Monday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,250 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 50,860.

Earlier on Saturday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 50,850 and Rs 46,240 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 47,470 Rs 46,470
New Delhi Rs 48,330 Rs 47,130
Chennai Rs 50,860 Rs 46,250
Kolkata Rs 48,570 Rs 47,270

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Taj Mahal Not To Reopen, Amid Covid Crisis: Agra Dist Admin

Nation

India Reaches 3rd Spot In COVID19 Infections, Overtakes Russia

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Today Remains Unchanged For The 7th Consecutive Day

Nation

Major Political Parties Intensify Preparations for Upcoming Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.