Bhubaneswar: Amid the global economic uncertainty gold prices in India on Sunday rises again.

The gold prices in India was recorded Rs 48,360 and Rs 47,360 per 10 grams of 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

In Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar the gold prices were Rs 50,620 and Rs 46,410 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

The gold prices in New Delhi was recorded Rs 48,410 and Rs 47,210 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively whereas in Chennai it was Rs 50,620 and Rs 46,410 respectively.

The gold prices in Kolkata were recorded Rs 48,990 and Rs 47,720 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

Meanwhile, the Financial capital of Mumbai recorded Rs 48,360 and Rs 47,360 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.