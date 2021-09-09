Check the gold price today in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased for the 2nd consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on September 9. The cost of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 250 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate has also decreased by Rs 240 per 10 gram in as compared to Wednesday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,200 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,250 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,440 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 200 per 1 kg in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 64,800 per kg.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

image credits: goodreturns

 

