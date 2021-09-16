Check the gold price today in your city on September 16

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased for 22 carat in Bhubaneswar on September 16. Contrastingly, the cost of 24 carat gold has remained constant in the capital city. 22 carat gold price has increased by Rs 300 per 10 gram as compared to Wednesday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 44,300 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,370 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the gold rates were Rs 44,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,370 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased by Rs 800/kg in the temple city. 1kg Silver costs Rs 63,400 in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: